SHE WAS THE ONLY GIRL IN HER CLASS YET SHE GRADUATED WITH A MERIT IN PHYSICS

You know, when I was quartered in physics in second year, a lot of people discouraged me that I shouldn’t go for physics because it’s hard and also because of that intake where all the students in pure physics went on part. I almost gave in to there negative opinions but then I decided to give it a try. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy but it’s what I wanted and so I registered in physics with education.

When classes began, I noticed that I was the only girl in my class but then I thought that maybe others haven’t registered yet so they will come. Months passed a term and then I realized that it’s just me and the guys so I had to get used to me being the only female …and my classmates are the best because not once did they make me feel out of place but they were supportive and always helped me whenever I needed help.

Indeed, physics is challenging and my third year was the hardest. Most of the times, I felt like giving up but I didn’t want to prove those who said I couldn’t make it right so I decided to keep working hard and it’s all thanks to Jehovah God for giving me the the strength I needed to get through all the challenges. Now here I am: a graduate in BSC physics with education and I graduated with a merit 🙏🙏🙏

To all my ladies out there, don’t give up on your dreams no matter how challenging or what people say, just give it your best and believe in yourself. Also put God first in every step you make. He is our defender, and protector and his love is unstoppable.

Norah Nakaundi