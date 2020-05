Zambia’s celebrated youthful hip hop act Ruff Kid has urged girls out there to consider dating short men saying it’s rare to find one who is a cheat.

He made a post on his social media page, saying it is now or never that some girls considered getting short men who “DONT CHEAT”.

Ruff Kid is one of a few local artists who is romantic and many of those he has dated say he knows how to treat women not only in bed but in other areas too.