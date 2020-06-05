A pretty Nigerian lady whose name is Diane Emily Kamsi, has shocked the social media users, after she made this ‘sacrilegious’ comment on social media.

This young beautiful lady took to her facebook page and says, she has sold her soul to the Devil.

Diane Emily kamsi who is a graduate of the University of Cape Town, claimed to have sold her soul to Satan because Satan is a provider, after all, she does not want heaven without money.

She added added that, her life and soul is hers, so, she decide which master to trade it with.

She wrote:

“STUPID JOBLESS POOR HUNGRY NIGERIANS ,,I SOLD MY SOUL TO SATAN SO WHAT ??IT’S MY LIFE AND SOUL SO I DECIDE ON WHICH MASTER TO TRADE IT WITH ..I DON’T WANT NO HEAVEN WITHOUT MONEY. HAIL SATAN . NDI ASIRI DOT COM.”

Source: Amazgist