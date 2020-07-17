Simon Mwewa Lane Forgives Chilufya Tayali After His Breakfast Meeting With Pastor Walker.

“We spoke about several things. One of the main things was forgiveness and release. I was in so much pain and anger because a certain vlogger attacked my late father and created falsehoods about me and my family. I wanted to hurt him in the same way he hurt me but I’ve decided to release him and forgive him.

The defamation court case, however, will still run its course but I will no longer talk about the man again on my Facebook Page. I’ve released him. Thank you Pastor Walker. SML”