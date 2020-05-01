By Staff Reporter

Police in Sinda District of Eastern Province have arrested a 22-year-old man of Nkestro farm for burning his 1-year-old step daughter‘s private parts resulting in the death of the child.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala who confirmed the development to phoenix news says the matter was reported to Sinda police station by Tikambe Tembo, the mother of the victim.

Mr. Sakala says the victim‘s mother narrated that her daughter identified as Catherine Phiri aged 1-year 7 months was burnt on her private parts by her step father Cosmas Sakala using a log of burning firewood.

He says the victim was rushed to Sinda clinic for treatment and later referred to Nyanje Mission Hospital where she died.

Mr. Sakala explains that it is alleged that the mother of the victim left her sitting near the fire where she was cooking when the father came and started burning her private parts and left leg.

PHOENIX NEWS