SINKAMBA QUESTIONS KAMBWILI’S JAILING

By Prudence Siabana

Opposition Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba says the manner in which the case involving incarcerated opposition National Democratic Congress-NDC- leader Chishimba Kambwili was handled leaves much to be desired.

Mr Sinkamba who feels the trial was unfair says lawyers representing Mr. Kambwili must therefore quickly challenge the decision by the magistrate and appeal to the high court so that the matter can be handled by a neutral person.

He is of the view that the magistrate would have looked for other options available such fining Mr. Kambwili especially that there was no victim involved.

The Lusaka Magistrate court on Wednesday sentenced Mr Kambwili to two years in prison with hard labour for forgery and uttering a false document and will serve one year because the sentences will run concurrently.

PHOENIX NEWS