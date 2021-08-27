PRESIDENT HICHILEMA APPOINTS DR. MUSOKOTWANE AS MINISTER OF FINANCE

By Nchimunya Ng’andu

President Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Liuwa Member of Parliament Dr. Situmbeko Musokwatane as Finance Minister.

This is President Hichilema’s first appointment since his swearing in on Tuesday August 24, 2021 as Zambia’s seventh President.

President Hichilema has tasked Dr. Musokotwane to ensure that Zambia’s economy improves.

He says the appointment has come after great consultations to ensure that the right mind is charged with the Ministry’s responsibilities.

Mr. Hichilema expects the newly appointed minister to deliver to the expectations of Zambians by ensuring that sound economic measures are put in place.

Dr. Musokotwane is not new to the Ministry of Finance having served in the same capacity between 2008 and 2011 under the Rupiah Banda MMD administration.-Diamond TV