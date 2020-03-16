#SNAPSHOT IN HISTORY – TERROR OF THE LUSAKA STRANGLER 1980 PART II

In 1980, the Zambia Police set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Superintendent William Mundia then DCIO Southern code named ‘Operation Rosemary’ to probe the Rape-Murders and to catch the serial killer on the loose in Lusaka – known as the ‘Lusaka Strangler’ – in which twenty-five (25) female victims’ bodies were discovered dumped after sexual assault and strangulation. Two others were lucky and survived his attempts to strangle them after indecently assaulting them.

VICTIM PROFILE

The victims were often stranded visitors to the Capital or those in transit though a number of minors and made up the victim age-group of 10-32 years-old.

By the end of June 1980, the killing spree had claimed 23 victims and the manner in which the last body in June that of 18-year-old Lita Mabango was crudely hanged from the fence which surrounded the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) was deliberately calculated to shock and instill terror in Lusaka residents.

LUSAKA TENSE

Lusaka was tense for the months that the killings continued with wild rumours of who was likely behind them. A reward of K10,000 – Ten Thousand Kwacha – a lot of money at the time, was put up for information leading up to the arrest or capture of the killer(s) and a dusk to dawn curfew was in place for the period restricting movement in Lusaka. This did not stop the killings.

LUCKY BREAK

The team was lucky to have a break in their investigations by the coming forward of one of the survivors of the attacks Josephine Nora Mukatasha. Officers set up a trap to lure the killer at Old Kamwala Bus Station in Lusaka where she identified her attacker and had him arrested.

The man she identified was a Zambia Army soldier Milton Mufungulwa Sipalo. Sipalo gave up the identity of another soldier Kenneth Kaluwe as an accomplice but a search led by the team of officers at the homes of the two suspects found a number of items belonging to nine of the victims – Regina Munanga, Maggie Mwanza, Mary Chisanga, Rosemary Mufulachuma, Fridah Ncube, Regina Mumba, Miriam Mwale, Millian Chipeta and Agness from Sipalo’s house at House No. 23 Arakan Barracks in Lusaka.

THE LUSAKA STRANGLER’S VICTIMS – JANUARY TO MARCH 1980

January 5, 1980: GRACE SHAMBILU, 21. Semi-decomposed body found at Lusaka Boys Primary School football ground. She was allegedly killed elsewhere before the body was dumped at the football ground. She came from Sinazongwe and was in transit to Kitwe by train. Investigations revealed that she had travelled from Sinazongwe on January 2 and dropped off a north-bound train at Lusaka railway station on or about January 4 to deliver a letter to her brother working for the National Agricultural Marketing Board (Namboard). The following day she was to proceed to Kitwe where she was to attend interviews at the Zambia Institute of Technology. She never did.

January 6, 1980: UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE, aged about 21. Body found along a path near Chitukuko Road, Woodlands. She was allegedly raped and strangled where body was found.

On January 6, Woodlands Police Station received a report similar to the one received by Lusaka Central a day before.

A body of a dead woman was found lying by a foot path off Chitukuko Road.

After examining the body police established that the woman was first raped and then strangled at that same place. There were marks of a violent struggle on an area six metres in radius evidenced by scattered beads ripped from the woman’s waist and torn knickers found four metres from the body.

Bruises were also noted on the woman’s body especially on the sides of the neck and on the navel while blood and what looked like foam oozed from her mouth and nose. Efforts to get the woman identified failed.

January 12, 1980: FLORENCE MWANGELWA MULIMA, 21. Body found behind NIPA offices. Victim allegedly raped and murdered where body was found. She had travelled by train from Mazabuka to Lusaka. She was doing Form lll [Grade 10 of the day then].

January 14, 1980: PRISCILLA NDHLOVU 10. Body found in a maize field between Olympia Park and Northmead. She was sent to buy, some groceries by her parents to buy some groceries before she allegedly met her death by strangulation.

January 28, 1980: REGINA MUNANGA, 25. Body found between UNZA campus and Show Grounds. She was allegedly raped and strangled where body was found. A woman police officer, in transit from Livingstone to Mufulira, on official duties. She came by train.

January 30, 1980: CLODIA MAIMBOLWA 21. Body found at Freedom Statute near Nasser Road. She was allegedly strangled where body was found. She was in transit from Choma to Senanga, she came by train. Last seen in company of a soldier.

February 7, 1980: MILLIAN CHIPETA 20. Body found in a maize field between City Airport and Longacres. She was allegedly strangled with a scarf where body was found. She came from Kitwe to Lusaka by bus.

Feb 10, 1980: UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN aged about 18 to 21. Body found along Washama Road, Villa Elizabetha. She was raped and strangled elsewhere before body was dumped at Villa Elizabetha.

February 11, 1980: FOSTA KAELA, 10. Body found in a maize field between Kalingalinga and City Airport. Victim was allegedly strangled by a man who left boot footmarks. She was coming from Lusaka Girls Primary School.

February 17, 1980: GRACE MUTONDO, 26. Body found at Lukunga Football pitch behind Inter-Continental Hotel. She was allegedly raped and strangled. Known to have come from a disco at the hotel.

February 25, 1980: FRIDAH NCUBE, 32. Body found lying near Maxwell House hostels next to Lusaka Girls Primary School. She came from Choma in transit to Zimbabwe. Footprints found on the path indicated she was allegedly picked from Inter-Continental Hotel before she was strangled.

March 13, 1980: JANE MALAKO, 18. Body found along a footpath near Chitukuko Road, Woodlands. She was a student travelling from Livingstone to Senanga via Lusaka. Victim was allegedly strangled after being picked from Kamwala bus station.

March 13, 1980: HILDA BANDA, 18. Body found at Kamwala Secondary School playfield. She was allegedly strangled with her belt. She was last reported to have gone to Lusaka Hotel.

March 15, 1980: AGATHER MUSA NASILELE aged about 18. Body found along a foot path near the Show Grounds. She was a Form III student travelling from Magoye to Western Province via Lusaka. She was allegedly raped and strangled.

March 23, 1980: EMELDAH MONDE CHABAZWA, 26. Body found lying in bush near Chitukuko Road, Woodlands. She was a student travelling from Mongu to Monze via Lusaka. She was allegedly raped and strangled and before body was dumped near Chitukuko Road.

March 25, 1980: MIRIAM CHIWALA, 15. Body found between Duly Motors and Chibolya compound. She was allegedly raped and strangled. A cardboard message found near the body had the message: “Nothing to say guys and don’t mind all what I told you when you were going for elections. Comrades no woman now. Please my friend be careful how you walk, yours no woman now.”

PART III COMING UP……

Photo : Nora Soko identifies Zambia Army soldier Milton Mufungulwa Sipalo as her attacker.