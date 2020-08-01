SOCIALIST PARTY STARTS MONTHLY NEWSLETTER

MORE IN THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT

31st July, 2020

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Greetings comrades and friends of the Socialist Party.

Today, the Socialist Party is excited to carry you along its newest milestone.

At our Party Congress held in September 2019, the membership made a collective resolution to publish a monthly newsletter detailing the progress of our party and continually sharing our values and perspectives on several issues.

Today we are pleased to present to you our first issue of this monthly publication. The Party leadership will continue to give the necessary guidance to ensure that we fulfil all the Congress resolutions and forge ahead to transform our country.

The high cost of living makes it difficult for many Zambians to access and follow news through the mainstream media. The masses of our people are therefore left out of the critical day to day information provided by the media.

It is with this realisation that we have decided to distribute this monthly newsletters free of charge.

We look forward to sharing our revolutionary agenda and progress in a much broader way henceforth.

On behalf of the Socialist Party,

Rehoboth Kafwabulula,

National Spokesperson