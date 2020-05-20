POLICE in Solwezi have shot dead fellow officer who along with three others who ambushed and attempted to rob a Trade Kings truck on Monday evening.

Police sources have told #Kalemba that Constable Ignitius Chola a Kamfinsa trained officer died on the spot after being shot while his twin brother who is also a police officer is said to be battling for his life with gunshot wounds.

At the time of staging robbery, Chola was serving a suspension from police after he was convicted of stealing an excavator from a construction company last year.

The source said Chola’s mother identified his body yesterday.

The Zambia Police is yet to comment on the matter.

(Source: Kalemba)