SPAX Pleads Not Guilty To Five Counts Of Murder, Attempted Murder And Rape.

SPAX, the Chingola based jerabo together with five others have pleaded not guilty to five counts of murder, attempted murder and rape. Appearing before Kitwe High Court Judge Justice Abha Patel, the six pleaded not guilty after the charges were read for them. This is in a matter the six are charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and one count of rape contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Facts before the court are that Kabaso Mulenga, 29, also known as SPAX, Boyd Kamizhi, 24, McLean Kamizhi, 22, Gilbert Simba, 22, Syvio Kwibisa 22 and Jimmy bwembya, 23, whilst acting together with other persons unknown did murder, attempt to murder and had carnal knowledge of a woman without her consent.

In the first count, it is alleged that the six on dates unknown but between 22nd and 23rd January, 2020 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown did murder Emmanuel Maponda. In the second count, it is alleged that the six on dates unknown but between 22nd and 23rd January, 2020 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown did attempt to murder Billy Maponda. In the third count, it is alleged that the six on dates unknown but between 22nd and 23rd January, 2020 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown attempt to murder Sheila Bwembya. In the fourth count, it is alleged that the six on dates unknown but between 22nd and 23rd January, 2020 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown did attempt to murder Stanley Maponda. In the fifth count, it is alleged that the six on dates unknown but between 22nd and 23rd January, 2020 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown have carnal knowledge of a woman without her consent

Kitwe High Court Judge Justice Abha Patel has since adjourned the matter to 18th August, 2020 for commencement of trial.