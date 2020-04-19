THE SEVENTH Day Adventist (SDA) pastor in charge of Mazabuka West Mission District has died after a speeding truck rammed into his stationary broken down vehicle in which he was seated yesterday.

Pastor Belden Halwiindi, 60 was in the front seat of his Mazda Pilatus Van after it broke down on the Great North Road at Kaleya Station seven kilometer South of Mazabuka town.

While there, Francis Mseteka of Kafue who was driving a Sino truck misjudged clearance distance or speed and in the process rammed into the Mazda van.

According to Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo, pastor Halwiindi is believed to have suffered a fractured right leg, a deep cut on the right side of the neck and general body pains due to the impact of the truck.

Katongo explained that pastor Halwiindi was rushed to Mazabuka General Hospital where he later died around 23:40 hours.