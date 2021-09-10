By Mastone Moonze

The state has discontinued the case in which Senior Chief Mukuni’s Wife Veronica and 4 UPND officials were accused of having abducted with intent to confine Pheluna and Milton Hatembo.

When the matter came up at Choma Magistrate Court before Resident Magistrate Ethel Phiri this morning, Senior Public Prosecutor of the National Prosecution Authority Alex Syulikwa told the court that the Director of Public Prosecution-DPP- has directed that the case be discontinued.

But Defense Lawyer Marshal Mucende of m associates said an acquittal would have been better than leaving his clients in darkness through entering a nolle prosecui because the case was just a political persecution of President Hakainde Hichilema.

He says despite his clients respecting the decision of the DPP, there is need for them to exercise their rights and sue the state for false imprisonment.

Meanwhile, Pheluna Hatembo has resurfaced after she went into hiding and claims that the family stayed in hiding following death threats if they continued refusing to appeal against President Hakainde Hichilema.

Chief Mukuni`s wife and 4 UPND officials were arrested 7 months ago for allegedly abducting Pheluna and Milton Hatembo.

PHOENIX NEWS

