STATEMENT ON THE GUTTING OF T-SEAN’S HOUSE : REQUEST FOR SUPPORT

I’m hereby permitted to put up a statement of confirmation as well as notification of the incident that happened in the afternoon’s of 5th July 2021 in Lusaka’s Lilayi area in which Zambian Artist ; Richard Mulenga Aka T-Sean house was left in ashes.

Household and goods worth thousands of Kwacha were lost in the inferno.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing and once concluded the public will be informed.

In the spirit of goodwill we as friends to the Mulenga family are requesting for support from from well wishers who would like to help them get back to their feet and rise from this unbearable loss.

To this cause, any form of material and financial support is being solicited and welcomed.

Those willing step in with suppport can get intouch with me on or can send through their contributions to the numbers below.

+260977610037, +260763573257

Issued by

JONATHAN NGOMA