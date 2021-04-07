By James Gwati- In a shocking development in Harare married women are said to be paying US$30 to some named Breaside based deadlocked men for a one-hour long session.

The dreadlocked men are marketing their operations on social media mainly women WhatsApp groups where they are inviting married women to visit or call for sexual satisfaction.

According to the state media, three dreadlocked men led by one only identified as Munya are behind the sex haven.

Braeside community, especially married men are reported to have warned their wives overstepping foot at the haven located along Malta Road.

A visit by H-Metro yesterday saw two young ladies leaving the haven and they directed the crew to Munya.

“Do you want services or something else? If you are for the services see Munya first,” said one of the ladies.

Munya and crew have been topical in the community with indications that the sex parlour is catering for the young and old.

Satisfied clients are paying as much as US$30 per session with the men whilst the girls are charging more inclusive of a massage.

One social media post about the sex parlour reads; ‘Braeside men beware of rasta vemuna Malta mukatadza kugutsa vakadzi vakaziva zva rasta vemuna Malta machekera.

“Rasta ivavo vanorova round re one hour, parikugara pakapakwa maPrado hanzi vanobhadharisa $30US per round.”

