By Daily Revelation Reporter

Ruling PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri has questioned Kelvin Bwalya Fube why he is still clinging to the party when he is expelled.

Featuring on Muvi TV’s Assignment programme recently, Fube, popularly known as KBF, asked President Edgar Lungu to step aside and pave way for him to lead the party in next year’s tripartite elections.

Fube also said he could not accept PF central committee’s expulsion of him because he does not recognise the body as its mandate has already expired.

But Phiri said Fube had no basis to question the legality of PF’s central committee, saying he was an expelled member who did not have any standing to speak matters affecting the party.

“He is an expelled member and I am the one who took his expulsion letter. He used to argue that the letter was not delivered to him. After the letter he is now questioning our legality,” she said.

Phiri wondered why Fube accepted an appointment from Jean Kapata as deputy chairperson for elections if indeed he did not recognise the central committee. She said the same Kapata who appointed him also fired him from the same position.

“As far as we are concerned he is not our member,” said Phiri.

Fube said as far as he was concerned, he was still a genuine member of the ruling party and ready to be the next presidential candidate for next year’s general elections.

“Currently, there is no central committee. There are (only) five genuine members of the central committee, the rest are illegally occupying the offices, they have no power, no mandate to make any decision on behalf of the central committee,” said KBF