By Watch Reporter

Chief Maguya of the Ngoni speaking people of Chipata District in Eastern Province says it’s a mockery to encourage farmers to sell their maize at a low price to government when there are good prices across the border.

Chief Maguya says people who are happy with the maize floor price are not farmers, but businessmen who are buying at a cheap price for export to Malawi, DRC and Zimbabwe.

The traditional leader says it is unfortunate that the Zambia Revenue Authority, and Zambia National Service and many other State agents involved in controlling the sale of maize are harassing youths now who want to sell maize at a profitable price across the border.

Chief Maguya says on the Copperbelt, youths benefit from the black mountain while in rural areas youths should benefit from the sell of maize across, wondering why they are not allowed to do business freely.