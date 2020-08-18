In Phalombe, a 35 year old man has died suddenly while having sex with a sex worker.

The incident occurred on the night of August 17, 2020 around 09:40 hours at Kaduya village, Senior Chief Kaduya in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Charles Majawa.

Majawa is said to have hooked a sex worker within the trading center and booked a room to quench his libido.

But he ended up collapsing and becoming unconscious while in the act.

The sex worker notified her friends about the tragedy and later reported the matter to police.

The police and medical practitioner from Migowi Health Center viewed the body and confirmed death.

The postmortem revealed that death was due to excessive orgasm which caused blood vessels in the brain to rapture.

No foul play has been suspected.

Meanwhile the deceased body has since been taken to his home village for burial.

Majawa hailed from Matepwe Village, Senior Chief Kaduya in Phalombe District.

Sergeant Innocent Moses

PRO

Phalombe Police station

0881900766