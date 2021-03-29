Tanzania’s new President Samia Suluhu Hassan has suspended the director-general of the country’s ports authority after an audit report showed embezzlement of government funds at the state corporation.

This is her first key decision since assuming office.

President Samia announced the suspension of Deusdedit Kakoko after receiving an audit report for the financial year 2019/20.

She expressed concern that the ports authority had not accounted for about four billion Tanzanian shillings (US$1.8m; £1.3m).

According to BBC, Hassan ordered urgent investigations into the loss of public funds.

The president also warned that action would be taken against other state corporations, including Air Tanzania, which reportedly made a loss of 60 billion shillings (US$26 million)

The auditor general’s report indicated that the revived national carrier had been making losses for the past five years.

President Samia took the action just two days after the burial of the former President John Magufuli, who is remembered for his drive against corruption in government.