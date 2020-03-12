ECONOMIC and Equity Party leader Chilufya Tayali has been petitioned for divorce by his first wife Marie-Reine Ingabire Rutagwera in the Lusaka High Court.

Rutagwera wants her 12-year marriage to Tayali to be dissolved by the court as the marriage has broken down irretrievably.

According to her petition for divorce, the petitioner stated that she was lawfully married to Tayali on April 30, 2008 at the office of the registrar of marriages in Lusaka.

The petitioner contends that she and Tayali have lived apart for a period in excess of two years immediately preceding the presentation of the petition and Tayali had consented to the dissolution of the said marriage.

Rutagwera, who is a public health specialist, said she last co-habited with Tayali as husband and wife on May 18, 2010 at house number 14, Njoka road, Olympia.

She stated that there were two children of the family aged 15 and 13 years now living.

Rutagwera said there were previous proceedings in the High Court with regards to the said marriage under cause no. 2010/HPD/106 but were abandoned after the record went missing at the High Court since 2013.

Tayali’s first wife explained that she petitioned for dissolution of marriage on December 7, 2010 and filed her submissions and judgment date was set for February 2013 and Justice Emelia Sunkutu was transferred from Lusaka and no judgment has since been rendered.

Rutagwera further stated that the pair has remained separated since May 10, 2010 and prays that the couple be granted joint custody of the children of the family, further or other reliefs the court seems fit.

She also prays that her husband agrees to settle only K10,000 for legal costs and incidental to the court action.

Tayali recently married an Ethiopian woman.