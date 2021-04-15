Some teachers from Mzuzu City were arrested on Sunday on allegations that they marred the 2019 Presidential Elections.

The teachers spent two nights in a police cell before their release on bail on Tuesday but they have all pleaded not guilty to any charge regarding the way they conducted the 2019 elections as presiding officers.

Magistrate Peter Kandulu granted the teachers bail on condition that they pay K20,000.00 each and that they should have witnesses that will pay K50,000.00 each if they will go against bail conditions.

Lawyer representing the teachers, Christon Ng’ambi, said it was surprising that government decided to arrest the teachers when investigations on the same issue were still under way.

“They were hired by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in 2019. They are being arrested in 2021 but the question is who is the complainant in this issue?” wondered Ng’ambi.

Magistrate Kandulu has given government two weeks to investigate the matter before setting another date for continuation of hearing of the case.

The teachers, most of whom are primary school headteachers, include Doris Tembo, Francis Mlowoka, Ellen Msowoya, Gerald Chima, Oscar Kamsato, Mercy Mayuni, Yotam Mtafya and Olleans Msonda.

They work in Nambo, Sonda, Mchengautuba 2, Ching’ambo, Chiputula, Chibavi and Matope primary schools while one is from Zolozolo Community Day Secondary School. All the schools are in Mzuzu City.