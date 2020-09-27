Benwell Mpundu writes:

“Akoni kekala pamusambo katemenwe”

Cllr Mwansa fell in love with the first daughter and went after his heart desire without fear.He went for her no matter what challenges may have been present, he still fought his way to get the woman after his heart and he didn’t care about his status as compared to that of the lady after his heart.the lesson is simple go after your heart desires and don’t be intimidated by your status, by your stature and by the obstacles on your way to your dream.

You may have been competing with wealthy suitors but follow your heart and fight on like David did to defeat Gorriath.

Tasila accepted a man that many would say is way out of hers status because love conquers all.She has shown us all that status does not matter but love does.

The wedding is simple in dressing and the entire set up showing u that in simplicity you still can be applauded because some of us have gone an extra mile and beyond our means to please people with extravagant weddings because we want people to talk about us but here we are talking about simplicity and it proves to us all as the way to go.

The president could have stopped the marriage and opted for a well connected son in law but he has allowed love to lead and he proudly delivers his beloved daughter to the man after her heart. The president could have arranged for extravaganza at that wedding but he allows the wishes of her daughter and the husband to lead.

For the first time HH has made a coment relating to the affairs of the first family without a political tone.Sometime we may need to live our lives and let humanity lead.

We often want to show off that we are happening even at great STRUGGLE,we want to live beyond our means but life should be lived simply and Tasila does show that everyday yet women laugh at her for not always looking stunning even at her wedding because she has chosen simplicity in her all life.

Uwamana atolemo kamo.

Congratulations Mr and Mrs Mwansa and congratulations to President Lungu and Mum Esther for marrying off their daughter to a real man from the home of my ancestors.

Ok Mwansa ulimwaume. UKWIMYA KATEKA???

God bless you all and happy Sunday to you all.

I HOPE YOU ALL HAVE BIN WELL