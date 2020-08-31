CIC EDITORIAL ANALYSIS.

THE OFFICE OF THE UPND PRESIDENT MUST TAKE NAWAKWI TO COURT WITHOUT FAIL TO PROTECT HER SEXISM REACTIONS TOWARDS HER FROM THE PUBLIC.

Yesterday we gave an insight on the other side of the story away from politics and privatisation President Nawakwi is championing. However as the saying goes “Society is more sympathetic and understanding to a man and unforgiving to a woman” 21st century politics have seen gender equality in all aspects of leadership ranging from Military, corporate companies and politics. In 15th Century where a woman had no say in the running of the political affairs of the country other than cooking and raising Children it will take close to 5 centuries to come in order for the voice of the woman to be understood in a subjective and figurative way without considering their sex.

To this end feminism is usually a strongest weapon a woman has in her last armoury hardware to shield herself from the man’s dominated world and sexism remains the biggest weakness and deadly weapon every woman’s voice is used to be shuttered to have no say.

The UPND office of the president will do justice to Zambians and president Nawakwi to save her from the sexism embarrassing comments pouring on her from all walks of life.

Yesterday night CIC observed attentively what the FDD leader was saying and some of the touching areas to recharge her base support was Sexism which according to her she said she was not bothered because it’s being used on her to disadvantage her voice. But analyzing further what she meant we quote

one of the posts by the The Lady’s Voice sub-department of CIC EDITORIAL section today which quoted Ms Prudence Chikonka who explained the following that :

“Women should not ride on the fact that because they are women, they are at liberty to provoke men and think they can get away with it! Who doesn’t know that to date Nawakwi has been trying so hard to provoke HH? There’s an adage in Bemba which says, ” Akanyelele inga wakapatikisha kalasuma”! Who in their right senses would claim that they don’t know what Nawakwi and her sponsored friends are up to in this whole privatization issue? I am a woman and I don’t expect any kind words from a man if I provoke Them! The best I would do to gain respect from men is never to step on their toes provocatively!!”

Reading the above quote gives us a different thought if indeed president Nawakwi is ready to handle the heat in any amount as it comes even if Sexism is to be factored. Is she really not bothered about Sexism where she feels people are simply attacking her sexuality instead of the issues she’s raising. We don’t think she’s not bothered actually the fact that she mentioned it tells us how much she’s bothered and its her wish to keep misleading the Zambians on the basic realities in public domain because whatever response in opposition to her is Sexism. Applying Ms Prudence Chikonka’s words her sexism indeed is no passport to provoke men (HH) on issues she’s aware are not true.

CIC and Zambians are not stupid neither where they born yesterday to be mislead on account of lies from President Nawakwi and the game of sexism will get nasty and very dirty if she won’t come back to her senses many women so far distancing themselves from her actions knowing very well society respects and understands men well than a woman technically it’s still the man’s world where lies in president Nawakwi would not be spared on any account.

To this end taking her to court will give her an opportunity to be protected from the public ridicule which currently internet is not showing any sign of mercy towards her. HH must demand huge sums of money for damages since other president’s where not this clever or interested to scandalise HH for being rich on account of privatization which he never was in charge of thence Nawakwi has presented herself as the long awaited sacrifice to put this matter to rest once and for all in court by proving how illegally or illegalities that occurred which would have made Zambians richer than HH.

Another advantage of taking Nawakwi to court is for her own protection because as a mother and a woman not everyone will rejoice the feminist insults coming towards her. Her behavior have the potential to erode all the gains made in women participation in politics because they will feel if you have any issue to air out your sex will be used against you.

Let Nawakwi be sued to prove her allegations.

CIC PRESS TEAM