THE PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF) CENTRAL COMMITTEE IS ILLEGAL – KFB.

2021 Presidential Candidate Kelvin Fube Bwalya- KBF last night made serious revelations when he appeared on the Assignment TV interview on MuviTV saying the ruling Patriotic Front highest body, the Central Committee was an illigal body and doesn’t have any authority or mandate to expel him.

Mr Bwalya who read from the PF constitution through out his interview wondered where the Republican President was drawing his authority to appoint member to the PF central committee, while insisting that President Lungu only had powers to appoint three(3) members to the central committee. Which provision in the Patriotic Front constitution he is using to appoint members of the central committee he asked. According to the constitution of the party members of the central committee shall only be elected by the general conference every five(5) years.

Below is a list of the Patriotic Front Appointed Members of Central Committee –

Dr Edgar Changwa Lungu (President) Inonge Wina ( VP) Samuel Mukupa (NC) Davies Chama (DNC) Davis Mwila DG Mumbi Phiri DSG Elizabeth Phiri Given Lubinda Charles Banda Paul Moonga Jean Kapata Syacheye Madyenkuku Margaret Mwanakatwe Joyce Simukoko Richard Kapita. Stephen Kampyongo Alexander Chikwanda Nkandu Luo Dora Siliya Emerine Kabanshi Brian Mundubile Kelvin Sampa Vincent Mwale Paul Moonga Freedom Sikazwe John Chisanga Peter Kazhila Mwendapole Kebby Mbewe Ngosa Simbyakula

EXTRACT-PATRIOTIC FRONT CONSTITUTION

ARTICLE 51

THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE

(1) There shall be a Central Committee of the Party, which shall consist of thirty(30)

Members as follows:

(a) The President of the Party;

(b) The Secretary General of the Party; appointed by the President of the

Party from amongst the members of the Central Committee;

(c) twenty-five (25) members elected by the General Conference;

(d) Three members appointed by the President of the Party.

(2) The quorum of the Central Committee shall be 50% of the total number of members.

(6) The voting at the General Conference shall be by secret ballot.

14 ARTICLE 46

GENERAL CONFERENCE

(1) The supreme policy-making organ of the Party is the General Conference.

(2 The General Conference shall meet ordinarily every five (5) years but

extraordinary session when convened as provided in this Constitution.

May meet III

(3) An extraordinary General Conference shall have the same powers as the ordinary General

Conference.

(4) The General Conference shall be attended by:

(a) All members of the National Council; and

(b) Up to 500 delegates from each province selected in accordance with rules made by the Central

Committee.

(5) The General Conference shall have the following functions:

(a) To elect the President of the Party and Members of the Central Committee;

(b) to formulate and revise Party policies and programmers;

(c) To amend, approve or adopt Party Constitution;

(d) To define and orientate general policies for the nation’s development. (e)

To consider and approve National Development Plans.

(6) The voting at the General Conference shall be by secret ballot.