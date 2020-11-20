George Sichula

NDC Copperbelt Province Chairman

“One of the saddest lessons of the history is this, if we’re been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back- Carl Sagan.

I can predict a good future for Zambia because many have come to know that Zambia is not being run by smart people. Today we see videos and pictures all over social media of bridges and roads being washed away barely one year after construction. Its not a secret that roads were expensive for nothing. The PF boast alot about these so- called road infrastructure developments when they cannot even a last a season. In the history of Zambia, I have never seen people getting excited for getting a VOTERS CARD. This shows you something.

We are very sad to see a President campaiging openly for a third term with no shame. President Chiluba diplomatically used other people to campaign for a third term, was quiet during debates to leave room to escape shame. It is shocking to see a president misinterpreting the constitution to position himself for a third term. Ministers were mislead to remain in office after the dissolution of Parliament and today some have even failed to pay back the money after the court ruled against the decision.

The PF Government is very much afraid of the people because they have come to realise that Zambians mean business in the next year’s tripartite elections. The PF does not stand a chance despite deleting the old voters register. The Southern Province they hoped to disturb in terms of numbers is topping the list of registered voters. It seems all the plans are failing. Bill 10 was the biggest gun but to no avail. Lets wait and see how things will go. Meanwhile, we are on the ground getting our voters cards.