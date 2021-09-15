POLICE STATEMENT ON THE MISSING CHILDREN FOUND

SEE BELOW.

15TH SEPTEMBER, 2021 -Police in Lusaka have found the two children of Indian origin who were reported to have been abducted on Monday 13th September, 2021 in Lusaka by a maid and have in custody three suspects who are being interrogated for abduction.

Police have further recovered the motor vehicle which was reported stolen.

The abducted children were found in Lusaka’s Kabanana Compound in a rented house believed to have been occupied on Monday, 13th September, 2021, the day the children were reported missing.

More information will be availed at an appropriate time.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON