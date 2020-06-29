THE TYPE OF MINISTERS WE HAVE IN PF GOVERNMENT _ ZAMBIAN YOUTHS NEED A NEW MINISTER OF YOUTH – KEN DUMBO WRITES

After yesterday’s Sunday Interview on ZNBC TV1 Hosted by Grevazio Zulu where Minister of youth EMMANUEL MULENGA was guest, I have come to one conclusion.

We are where we are as young people of this country because our Minister of youth has no proper plans and activities for the youth of Zambia.

Asked what the Ministry has done to help the unemployed youth in ZAMBIA, The minister said ” This is when the Ministry of Youth is sitting down to come up with Ideas to help the unemployed youth.”

Like really???

Like “This is when the Ministry is sitting down??🤔🤔

Where have they been all this while??

and what have they been doing?

See Mr President, when we talk ati no we are sponsored🤔🤔

The truth is you appointed wrong People in most of these offices, the earlier you fished them out, the better Otherwise…..The Bush shall be the comfort zone for the youth.

Nisamvele chi muntu ati stop being Political, Politics affect my daily life

