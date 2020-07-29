The whole PF leadership needs our prayers, UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka says

UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka has called on clergymen in the country to pray for the PF leadership.

In a statement, Mucheleka said leaders in government should focus their energies in providing solutions to the many challenges which citizens are facing rather than doing unproductive and immoral things.

“The country is currently facing huge challenges from jobless youths, ZESCO power outages to economic meltdown and many more other unprecedented problems and, one would expect those in leadership would be preoccupied with finding solutions to the problems,” Mucheleka said.

Mucheleka said the Ministry of Education is one such key ministry with lots of unemployed teachers, limited education opportunities for youth, and poor learning environment hence the responsible minister should up his game.

“Everything about President Edgar Lungu’s government is a curse to the Zambian people and they have no moral right to continue presiding over the country’s affairs even for another day or week. They must go,” said Mucheleka.