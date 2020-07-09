Yona Musukwa writes:

DID YOU KNOW?

There is a big difference between THE PRESIDENCY and THE PRESIDENT.

THE PRESIDENCY is an institution. The highest institution in the land. It carries great power and responsibilities. At all times, it should be respected and given honour due to it.

THE PRESIDENT is just a person who occupies the presidency. By virtue of his office, the President automatically becomes the FIRST AMONG EQUALS. NOT a God. NOT a messiah. NOT a prophet. NOT a holy or devine being. But first among equals. That is why the President is not above the law, like everybody else. He carries 1 voter’s card, like everybody else.

Therefore, the respect and honour given to the President is not the same as that given to the Presidency. People will respect and honour a President according to the respect he/she gives to the presidency, how he/she conducts himself/herself.

Respect is earned. Therefore, people have all the rights to boo a President if they disapprove of his conduct. If people disapprove of the way President Lungu has been conducting himself as President, they have all the rights to boo him.

Class Dismissed!