By Merlyn Mwanza

Tilyenji Kaunda has formally conceded the UNIP presidency to Bishop Musonda Mwamba, who handily beat him for the position during the party’s virtual convention.

Tilyenji, a long time UNIP president, who has been accused by the former ruling party members of having been a dormant or absentee leader, has been at the helm of the ruling party for two decades.

The party’s fortunes have correspondingly gone done during that span, from what was once a ruling party and a vibrant opposition.

During the convention, Tilyenji only won three of the 10 provinces, including Southern, Eastern and Western provinces respectively. Notably, Tilyenji obtained zero vote from Northern Province.

Following the loss, sources told Daily Revelation that Tilyenji’s team initially disputed the election results demanding a rerun. However, after being talked to and upon further reflection, Tilyenji democratically conceded to the winner, who will…- Daily Revelation