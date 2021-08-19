Tissue used by Lionel Messi during his Barcelona farewell is being sold for $1million.

Lionel Messi’s tear-soaked tissue paper during his farewell press statement in Barcelona has apparently been auctioned for a whopping $1 million, which is roughly K18,444.00 million.

At the farewell conference to Barcelona, messi shed tears which led to his wife, Antonella handing him a tissue.

It was an emotional occasion for Lionel Messi as he faced the press to announce his retirement from Barcelona after a decorated 21 years with the club, and the Argentine couldn’t keep back his tears (Kaya 959).