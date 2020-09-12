ENGLISH Premier League side Tottenham are reportedly eyeing up a move for Salzburg hotshot Zambian international forward Patson Daka as they bid to sign a striker to compete with Harry Kane for a place in Jose Mourinho’s team.

According to Football London that search is leading them to Austria with Daka firmly on their radar.

The twenty-something year old is a versatile forward and although he is devastating in front of goal, he can also operate on both flanks.

During 019/20, Daka fired 27 goals and registered 12 assists in all competitions, whilst his goal in the Champions League saw him become the first Zambian to notch in the competition.

Daka has 18 caps for his country and his pace and lethal instinct would make him an ideal option for Tottenham for the future.

Last season following Kane’s injury, Spurs struggled for form and Mourinho will want to ensure he is well-stocked ahead of the new campaign.

Daka played his first match of 2020/21 last night, scoring four times in a 10-0 win for Salzburg over Bregenz in the first round of the Austrian Cup.

It has been reported previously that it will take a bid in excess of £20 million (The Sun) to tempt Salzburg into a sale but that shouldn’t deter Tottenham.

The Zambian forward is devastating in front of goal and he could prove a very smart signing by Tottenham.

With just in his early 20s Daka wouldn’t mind playing the second fiddle, earning a game or two in the cup competitions with one eye of a regular first-team spot in the future. He is quick, lethal and works himself into the ground and those qualities could see him thrive at Tottenham