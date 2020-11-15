TRAFFIC COP DIES DAYS AFTER BEING HIT BY A TIPPER TRUCK WHILE MOUNTING A ROADBLOCK

A traffic police officer has in the early hours of today died after succumbing to injuries sustained from a tipper truck that hit him during the week.

Mr Tiyezwa Simwaka was trying to mount a road block on the Lusaka-Mazabuka road when the accident happened at an area called Pama.

“The cop was hit by a tipper truck for the road construction company making the Mazabuka road,” said the source.

The police source explained that Simwaka has been in hospital ever since and was referred to UTH for further treatment after his condition worsened.

“He was a humble guy and he will be missed by many,” said the source.