Trucks carrying former Malawian President Peter Mutharika’s belongings have arrived at his retirement home.

The country’s five State Houses are no longer his home.

Mutharika lost a Presidential re-run to Lazarus Chakwera.

The re-run was born of the Judiciary’s nullification of the 2019 elections which were marred by irregularities.

The Malawi Electoral Commission declared that Mutharika had lost, and a new President was sworn in.

In his acceptance speech, Chakwera the new President described his win as a win for democracy.