MWANSABOMBWE UPDATES.

Mushindike polling station

pf 213

Upnd 50

stream 1.

Pf 209

Upnd 32

Stream 2

Kazembe secondary polling station

Pf 189

upnd 51

Kafumbe polling station

Stream 1

Pf 125

Upnd 33

Stream 2

Pf 147

Upnd 27

Council office polling station

Stream 1

Pf 104

Upnd 33

Stream 2

Pf 106

Upnd 23

Chielenge polling station

Stream 1

Pf 123

Upnd 57

Stream 2

PF 118

Upnd 47

FTC polling station

Stream 1

Pf 140

Upnd 26

Mbereshi polling station

Stream 1

Pf 228

Upnd 43

Stream 2

Pf 210

Upnd 41

Chimpundu polling station

Stream 1

Pf 27

Upnd 6

Kabalenge polling station

Stream 1

Pf 215

Upnd 30

KUPUMAULA STREAM 1 LUKASHYA.

UPND 177

PF 133

PAC 33

UPND wins luswishi ward of Lufwanyama

UPND 253

PF 150

Still In Lukashya- Chisanga Market Polling Station One

PF – 108

UPND – 46

PAC – 10

MMD – 07

LM – 06

UPPZ – 01

Note: Its has a total of 879 registered voters

UPND WINS IN NORTH WESTERN’S MUFUMBWE

UPND wins kashima Ward in mufumbwe

Luangwa by elections Update!

Mandombe Ward

PF: 62

UPND: 58

Out of 124 Total votes Cast

2 Rejected votes

VOTE UPDATES IN LUKASHYA – Kapongolo Secondary School stream 2

PF – 162

UPND – 51

PAC – 08

UPPZ – 08

MMD – 03

Liberty Movement – 01

02 ballots were rejected

Note: The stream has a total of 919 registered voters

In Lukashya Constituency…

Kapongolo Polling Station Stream 1

PF – 183

UPND – 47

UPP – 7

MMD – 1

LUKASHYA

Luwaluo poling station

PF 337

UPND 107

LUKASHYA IN KASAMA

Chilubanama stream 1

PF 113

UPND 25

PAC 03

UPPZ 02

MMD 01

LM 01

Rejected 4

Total votes cast 149

MWANSABOMBWE

Sesa

PF 600

UPND 0

Police stream one

PF 104

UPND 33

NAREP 10

PF Takes Early Lead In Mwansabombwe

Counting of ballots is underway in different polling stations of the constituency.

Kafumbe 1 Polling station:

PF – 125

UPND -33

NAREP- 25

UPPZ- 2

LM – 5

Kafumbe 2:

PF 147

UPND 27

NAREP 18

LM 1

UPPZ 1

Mbereshi Mission Primary School Stream 1

UPPZ – 02

NAREP – 21

UPND – 43

LM – 01

PF – 228

Rejected – 02