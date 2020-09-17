BALLOT

MWANSABOMBWE UPDATES.

Mushindike polling station

pf 213
Upnd 50
stream 1.
Pf 209
Upnd 32
Stream 2

Kazembe secondary polling station

Pf 189
upnd 51

Kafumbe polling station

Stream 1
Pf 125
Upnd 33

Stream 2
Pf 147
Upnd 27

Council office polling station

Stream 1
Pf 104
Upnd 33

Stream 2
Pf 106
Upnd 23
Chielenge polling station

Stream 1
Pf 123
Upnd 57

Stream 2
PF 118
Upnd 47

FTC polling station
Stream 1
Pf 140
Upnd 26

Mbereshi polling station

Stream 1
Pf 228
Upnd 43

Stream 2
Pf 210
Upnd 41

Chimpundu polling station

Stream 1
Pf 27
Upnd 6

Kabalenge polling station

Stream 1
Pf 215
Upnd 30

 

KUPUMAULA STREAM 1 LUKASHYA.

UPND 177
PF 133
PAC 33

UPND wins luswishi ward of Lufwanyama
UPND 253
PF 150

Still In Lukashya- Chisanga Market Polling Station One
PF – 108
UPND – 46
PAC – 10
MMD – 07
LM – 06
UPPZ – 01
Note: Its has a total of 879 registered voters

 

UPND WINS IN NORTH WESTERN’S MUFUMBWE

UPND wins kashima Ward in mufumbwe

Luangwa by elections Update!
Mandombe Ward
PF: 62
UPND: 58
Out of 124 Total votes Cast
2 Rejected votes

VOTE UPDATES IN LUKASHYA – Kapongolo Secondary School stream 2
PF – 162
UPND – 51
PAC – 08
UPPZ – 08
MMD – 03
Liberty Movement – 01
02 ballots were rejected
Note: The stream has a total of 919 registered voters

In Lukashya Constituency…
Kapongolo Polling Station Stream 1
PF – 183
UPND – 47
UPP – 7
MMD – 1

 

LUKASHYA
Luwaluo poling station
PF 337
UPND 107

LUKASHYA IN KASAMA
Chilubanama stream 1
PF 113
UPND 25
PAC 03
UPPZ 02
MMD 01
LM 01
Rejected 4
Total votes cast 149

MWANSABOMBWE
Sesa
PF 600
UPND 0

Police stream one
PF 104
UPND 33
NAREP 10

PF Takes Early Lead In Mwansabombwe
Counting of ballots is underway in different polling stations of the constituency.
Kafumbe 1 Polling station:
PF – 125
UPND -33
NAREP- 25
UPPZ- 2
LM – 5
Kafumbe 2:
PF 147
UPND 27
NAREP 18
LM 1
UPPZ 1
Mbereshi Mission Primary School Stream 1
UPPZ – 02
NAREP – 21
UPND – 43
LM – 01
PF – 228
Rejected – 02

