MWANSABOMBWE UPDATES.
Mushindike polling station
pf 213
Upnd 50
stream 1.
Pf 209
Upnd 32
Stream 2
Kazembe secondary polling station
Pf 189
upnd 51
Kafumbe polling station
Stream 1
Pf 125
Upnd 33
Stream 2
Pf 147
Upnd 27
Council office polling station
Stream 1
Pf 104
Upnd 33
Stream 2
Pf 106
Upnd 23
Chielenge polling station
Stream 1
Pf 123
Upnd 57
Stream 2
PF 118
Upnd 47
FTC polling station
Stream 1
Pf 140
Upnd 26
Mbereshi polling station
Stream 1
Pf 228
Upnd 43
Stream 2
Pf 210
Upnd 41
Chimpundu polling station
Stream 1
Pf 27
Upnd 6
Kabalenge polling station
Stream 1
Pf 215
Upnd 30
KUPUMAULA STREAM 1 LUKASHYA.
UPND 177
PF 133
PAC 33
UPND wins luswishi ward of Lufwanyama
UPND 253
PF 150
Still In Lukashya- Chisanga Market Polling Station One
PF – 108
UPND – 46
PAC – 10
MMD – 07
LM – 06
UPPZ – 01
Note: Its has a total of 879 registered voters
UPND WINS IN NORTH WESTERN’S MUFUMBWE
UPND wins kashima Ward in mufumbwe
Luangwa by elections Update!
Mandombe Ward
PF: 62
UPND: 58
Out of 124 Total votes Cast
2 Rejected votes
VOTE UPDATES IN LUKASHYA – Kapongolo Secondary School stream 2
PF – 162
UPND – 51
PAC – 08
UPPZ – 08
MMD – 03
Liberty Movement – 01
02 ballots were rejected
Note: The stream has a total of 919 registered voters
In Lukashya Constituency…
Kapongolo Polling Station Stream 1
PF – 183
UPND – 47
UPP – 7
MMD – 1
LUKASHYA
Luwaluo poling station
PF 337
UPND 107
LUKASHYA IN KASAMA
Chilubanama stream 1
PF 113
UPND 25
PAC 03
UPPZ 02
MMD 01
LM 01
Rejected 4
Total votes cast 149
MWANSABOMBWE
Sesa
PF 600
UPND 0
Police stream one
PF 104
UPND 33
NAREP 10
PF Takes Early Lead In Mwansabombwe
Counting of ballots is underway in different polling stations of the constituency.
Kafumbe 1 Polling station:
PF – 125
UPND -33
NAREP- 25
UPPZ- 2
LM – 5
Kafumbe 2:
PF 147
UPND 27
NAREP 18
LM 1
UPPZ 1
Mbereshi Mission Primary School Stream 1
UPPZ – 02
NAREP – 21
UPND – 43
LM – 01
PF – 228
Rejected – 02
