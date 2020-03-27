USELESS COWARDS, YOU THINK COURTS WILL DO POLITICS FOR YOU, THAT IS WHY YOU WILL NEVER RULE
=======================
UPND and HH are like crying babies who always rush to court whenever they fail or lose on the political battle field.
Along with that, they are very violent, abusive and tribal, but it never works and they keep losing.
This case you are bringing on me is already lost just on the first line and you will be embarrassed. It’s a BID (Brought In Dead).
Nonetheless you are used to losing, so let’s go to court and you will see how my good lawyers will make mincemeat of you.
TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINION!
Comment:this comedian will be begging for forgiveness tomorrow becauca he is good at it and after he is forgiven he goes back and attack again only waiting to apologise again that is the reason why I do not take him seriously.I think making a fool of himself is how he puts food on the table unless someone can tell me what this joker does for a living.
Tayali is right!
UPND and HH have failed to deal with the noisy fly decampaigning them!
Tayali is like a tick, parasite but this connects him to what was published before the 2016 elections. he earns a living by propaganda. Mr. Tayali that is your way of surviving and not strange to people. I wish you knew the history of ZAMBIA`s independence but now that you dont know keep on yaping
This time around Please UPND Layers, Do Not Forgive this Chilufya Tayali. This man is been used by pf to destroy Hichilema and UPND but you are always tricked by him when he asks for forgiveness. Please, for our better future lives, this time Do Not Forgive him, Tayali. pf were using him to say what he said so that Hichilema could be Arrested for Treason and Later Kill him in Jail. Can you imagine such a move by pf and then you forgive such a person. If Tayali is Jailed for at list 10 Years we will be free as UPND believers. Please. Do Not Withdraw that Case, as Tayali says, When you Withdraw it will show Cowardliness of UPND. ZAMBIA FORWARD, PLEASE. That is, we want Development and Not Killings from pf through Tayali. Actually, for better Judgements, Bring ICC to ZAMBIA.