USELESS COWARDS, YOU THINK COURTS WILL DO POLITICS FOR YOU, THAT IS WHY YOU WILL NEVER RULE

=======================

UPND and HH are like crying babies who always rush to court whenever they fail or lose on the political battle field.

Along with that, they are very violent, abusive and tribal, but it never works and they keep losing.

This case you are bringing on me is already lost just on the first line and you will be embarrassed. It’s a BID (Brought In Dead).

Nonetheless you are used to losing, so let’s go to court and you will see how my good lawyers will make mincemeat of you.

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINION!