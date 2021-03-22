UPND DEPUTY SG FOR ADMINISTRATION FILES HER APPLICATION FOR UPND LUENA CONSTITUENCY

Luena-22/03/21

UPND Deputy secretary general in charge of Administration Ms Gertrude Imenda has filed her application before UPND Luena constituency seeking her adoption for 2021 August elections.

Ms Imenda who delivered her application before UPND Luena constituency chairperson Mr Nyambe Kozi, said her wish is to serve the people of Luena.

And Luena constituency chairperson Mr Nyambe Kozi said on behalf of the constituency, they welcome her application and wished her well in her race to get adopted.

Mr Nyambe said more are coming and are welcome as it demonstrate the democratic process of the party and that the due process shall be used to have the best candidate who can make the party and President win big.

Mr Nyambe indicated that so far 5 people have shown interest to contest on the UPND ticket but more have indicated to deliver their application before the closing date

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM