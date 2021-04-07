UPND HAS CREATED A FOUNDATION FOR A LOSS IN THIS YEAR’S ELECTIONS BECAUSE OF POOR LEADERSHIP,KATELE KALUMBA.

… As he says Southern Province has recorded low voter registration because people are tired of voting for a losing candidate.

Chiengi… Wednesday April 07,2021

By Smart Eagles Reporter

A veteran politician Katele Kalumba says the UPND has created a foundation for a loss in this year’s elections because of poor leadership.

Dr Kalumba who is also former Minister of Finance under the MMD regime, says the UPND has dictatorial kind of leadership that is why some people have opted to defect because they are not comfortable.

In an interview with Smart Eagles today, he says,therefore, it should not blame anyone when it loses elections.

Dr Kalumba says influential people like Mr Charles Kakoma and MBabala Constituency Member of Ephraim Belemu have left the party because they are not happy with what is happening.

Dr Kalumba says the playing field has been levelled for all political parties, so its loss in this year’s election has been necessitated by the leadership.

“So we expect them not to cause any chaos after losing because themselves have created this losing foundation.

We do not want to see them create conditions of instability,” he says.

Meanwhile Dr Kalumba says many people in Southern Province did not register because they are tired of voting for someone who does win elections.

Dr Kalumba says people have vowed not to register in numbers because they know that the person they have been voting for will not win even this time around.

“What you have seen in some provinces where people have not registered like what has been done in other province it is because they are tired to vote for someone who cannot win an election,” he says.