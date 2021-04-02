UPND KANYAMA CHAIRLADY COMMITTED TO HIGH COURT FOR MURDER

By RHODAH MVULA

The Lusaka Magistrate Court has committed UPND Kanyama Chairlady Lonica Mutale to the Lusaka High Court for trial for allegedly murdering a 31 year-old PF cadre Terence Mutale.

This was when the matter came up before Lusaka Magistrate Faides Hamaundu for mention and committal to the High Court, following instructions from the Director of Public Prosecution-DPP.

Mutale is facing one count of murder contrary to the laws of Zambia.

In this matter, allegations are that the now deceased person was among other PF members on January 27, 2021 who attacked mourners at a funeral house of a UPND Supporter.

The two Political parties clashed and a fight ensued which resulted in the death of the PF member.

Earlier when the matter came up, the state informed court that a nolle prosequi has been entered in favor of Kauma Maunzeni the other accused person who was jointly charged with the 52-year-old business Lady.-Diamond TV