UPND MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY WARD PRIMARY ELECTIONS RESULTS PER CANDIDATES

14/04/2021

Mr Aaron Mulope 103

 

Mr Isidore Tetamashimba 93

Mr Ross Josphat Kasikili 78

 

Mr George Mapara 6

Mr Patrick Banda 5

 

(C)UPND MEDIA TEAM

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here