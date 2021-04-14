Home politics PF UPND MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY WARD PRIMARY ELECTIONS RESULTS PER CANDIDATES politics2021 Zambia ElectionsPFUPND UPND MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY WARD PRIMARY ELECTIONS RESULTS PER CANDIDATES April 14, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp UPND MANDEVU CONSTITUENCY WARD PRIMARY ELECTIONS RESULTS PER CANDIDATES 14/04/2021 Mr Aaron Mulope 103 Mr Isidore Tetamashimba 93 Mr Ross Josphat Kasikili 78 Mr George Mapara 6 Mr Patrick Banda 5 (C)UPND MEDIA TEAM LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.