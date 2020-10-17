PF deputy chief whip Tutwa Ngulube says the opposition UPND is not a parallel government that they should be threatening state institutions.

Debating the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) vote in parliament yesterday, Ngulube who is also the ruling party’s Kabwe Central member of parliament wondered why the opposition party was opposed to the new voters’ register.

“All those fake voters we saw in some constituencies, all those dead voters will not come to vote in 2021. Are they telling us that the same people who voted in 1991 have been voting and none of them has died?” asked Ngulube. “We want a new register so that there are no ghost voters like we saw in some constituency in 2016. So, stop threatening ECZ. This time it will be bumper to bumper. The UPND is not a parallel government that they should be threatening ECZ.”