By Michael Kaluba

The much anticipated US$500 million C-400 road project on the Copperbelt Province has been shelved until further notice by government due to financial constraints.

Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale announced during a courtesy call at Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe`s office today that the c-400 road project would not commence after the rainy season as earlier planned because the Ministry of Finance is yet to source for the required funds.

Mr. Mwale stressed that the project has not been cancelled but would have to wait as the ministry of finance is currently striking a balance between debt servicing and developmental projects using available resources.

And Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang’ombe told the Minister that 7 bridges in the district including the one along jumble drive and in Bulangililo, are on the verge of collapsing and need immediate attention while the Kamatemate Bridge in Mulenga Township already collapsed.

Mr. Kang’ombe further appealed to the minister to source for funding to commence immediate works on the 9 kilometers Chibuluma road which is under the shelved c-400 project as it is a strategic economic road used by trucks in and out of Kitwe.

In 2015, government through the Road Development Agency -RDA- signed a contract with China Henan International worth around US$500 million for the C-400 urban roads project on the Copperbelt province which has not yet commenced.

PHOENIX NEWS