CBU Installs Mafish The Second.

Mafish II has arrived at CBU courtesy of the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock. This follows the untimely death of Mafishi I whose body, unfortunately, disappeared before burial could take place.

The death of Mafish the First sent shock waves in Zambia with Lusaka Province Minister, Hon. Bowman Lusambo, saying, “I learnt of the passing on of the beloved CBU Mafish with great sadness. I came to know Mafish when I served as Copperbelt Minister through my constant engagement with COBUSU and I fell in love with Mafish and all the good things he represented to CBU students and visitors alike. I am in discussions with COBUSU Executive on ways in which I could contribute to preserving the legacy of Mafish.”

