By Mastone Moonze

Some electorate at Choma Central Constituency’s Airport Community School polling station this morning stoned an Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- officer after unverified information alleging that she had pre marked ballot papers.

And Choma District Electoral Officer Mangwato Chembo when contacted said the allegations were not as alarmed by some voters and described the situation as stable.

Mr. Chembo has also commended police officers and ECZ staff for conducting the situation professionally.

PHOENIX NEWS