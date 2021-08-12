By Mastone Moonze
Some electorate at Choma Central Constituency’s Airport Community School polling station this morning stoned an Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- officer after unverified information alleging that she had pre marked ballot papers.
And Choma District Electoral Officer Mangwato Chembo when contacted said the allegations were not as alarmed by some voters and described the situation as stable.
Mr. Chembo has also commended police officers and ECZ staff for conducting the situation professionally.
PHOENIX NEWS
Reports from Solwezi, Lusaka, and now Choma show that people have pre-marked Ballot papers.
Imagine what is happening in Luapula, Muchinga, and Eastern provinces.
No wonder the pf camped in Eastern Province to go and finalize the rigging process.
Last night we heard warnings from the former Inspector Malama of Police to HH if he refuses to accept the results.
It’s now clear why Lungu said he will win by 500,000 votes with confidence
pf and ECZ please read the atmosphere, people are ANGRY!
Fools Die
There is no rigging. Losers will just lose