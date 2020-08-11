GOD IS WATCHING YOU, WITHDRAW YOUR STATEMENT, LUSAMBO URGED

By Watch Reporter

Prophetess Valerie Msoni the wife to All People’s Congress party (APC) says God is watching over the thieving by those entrusted to administer public resources in Zambia and soon he will act against them.

Joining stakeholders in condemning Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for asserting that K2 million Kwacha is nothing, Prophetess Msoni has urged Lusambo to dig deep into his heart and reflect before retracting his statement.

She says Lusambo is being insensitive to the majority suffering Zambians.

Prophetess Msoni has since ask Lusambo to withdraw his statement and apologise to Zambians and to the family of the first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda.