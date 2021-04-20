THERE IS NOTHING POLITICAL ABOUT QUESTIONING HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S INVOLVEMENT IN THE ABDUCTION OF THE HATEMBO’S – TAYALI

… says he will protest naked if President Edgar Lungu does not fire Inspector General of Police for failure to find the missing Hatembo’s.

Lusaka… Tuesday, April 20, 2021 (Smart Eagles)

Leader of opposition Economic and Equity Party (EEP) Chilufya Tayali says there is nothing political about questioning UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s involvement in the abduction of the missing Hatembo’s.

And Mr.Tayali has questioned why the Police have failed to trace the whereabouts of the Hatembo’s who have been missing for over two months.

Pheluna Hatembo and Milton are the witnesses in the case involving UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema where he is accused of fraudulently acquiring farm number 1924 in Kalomo.

A missing persons report was filed at Lusaka Central Police on March 09, 2021 by brothers to Ms Pheluna and Mr Milton – Emerson and Cosmas Hatembo.

They have made an emotional appeal to the suspected captors of their relatives, asking for their bodies if they are dead, so that they can be buried in Kalomo at Farm No. 1924 where their father was buried.

Addressing journalists in Lusaka, Mr.Tayali has called on his Excellency President Edgar Lungu to fire the Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja for failing to find the abducted Hatembo’s.

Mr.Tayali said the Police chief has been a let-down adding that failure to find the missing Hatembo’s erodes public confidence in the police service.

He said Mr. Kanganja does not give confidence and that the Head of State has been too lenient on him.

“I wonder why police are failing to resolve the issue of the Hatembo’s and if the Head of State fails to fire the police IG by July this year, I will protest naked,” Mr.Tayalu said.

“I think President Edgar Lungu ought to act especially on Kakoma Kanganja because he is on a six months performance contract. I want to state it categorically that he must fire Kakoma Kanganja. Ba Kakoma Kanganja has failed. Actually he has got so much patience. The way President Edgar Lungu treats these people you would think that they are his children,” he said.

And Mr.Tayali said the Police should not hesitate to arrest UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema if he is involved in the abduction of the Hatembo’s.

He said Mr.Hichilema is not above the law and if he has committed any crime, he should be made unanswerable.

Mr.Tayali wondered why the Anti Corruption Commission has remained mute despite him reporting Mr.Hichilema over his involvement in the illegal acquisition of farm 1924.

” Can we have confidence in the police, we can’t have two grown up people missing for over two months, relatives to the Hatembo’s went to the police, reported the matter and the police seem not to have a clue where to find them, ” he said.

“What is going on? Even the forgery case itself, they recorded a warn and caution. The warn and caution is on ice. Why is the warn and caution on ice ba Kanganja? Is it that you have found out that there is no case? I know sometimes they talk about the DPP. Has the DPP given her legal opinion that there is no case? When we can clearly see that there is forgery here. They are letting us down.” Mr Tayali questioned.

