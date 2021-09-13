This morning we joined Cabinet Ministers to officially open their induction workshop at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka, Zambia.

During the ceremony we emphasised that you, our People, expect nothing less than what you elected us for and no Cabinet Minister should place self interest above that of the People.

We told the Ministers that they are in office because people want water, jobs, business opportunities and quality healthcare services. In the absence of these things, no Minister should be walking with his or her head high.

Our vision is that of lowering the cost of doing business and bettering lives of all and as such we will not be shy to make necessary changes at whatever levels including at Cabinet if there is ineffectiveness in that portfolio.

This New Dawn means working and working hard for the people of our Country. Today’s induction workshop should be a benchmark on how Ministers will operate and this will be the trend going forward as it will be helping us appraise the Ministers.

Five years is a short period of time and we have to deliver the people’s expectations and all Ministers must work hard.

We have a nation to run and YES, we have to deliver the jobs, business opportunities, education and quality healthcare services among others, which we promised the people of Zambia.

Let’s get on with work because this is not time for luxury but delivering change. There is no time to sleep in meetings, but deliver for the people who elected you to office.

May God Bless our Country.

Hakainde Hichilema
President of the Republic of Zambia.

 

 

