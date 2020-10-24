The cyclist who earlier today, dangerously ferried 9 pupils on his bicycle to school has been apprehended by police for questioning.

This is according to the statement given by the Malawi Police Service on its official Facebook page.

His arrest follows a video which has gone viral on social media platforms which was seen him cycling with the school kids on board.

His destination was St Joseph Nursery School situated at Sorjin Trading Centre in Bangula, Nsanje.

Face of Malawi will keep you posted on the matter when more details emerge.

The man is identified as Mavuto Mussa aged 40, Village Sorgin TA Mbenje D Nsanje.