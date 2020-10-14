Video of 8 year old Cape Coast twin sisters who slept and woke up with American accent while they had never left the country before.

The twins, born and raised in Cape Coast, Central Region named Laurinda Akua Baidoo and Laurencia Akua Baidoo(Kiki and Pipi) have gotten the attention of everyone after their overnight experience with the English language.

The language indigenous to Ghana, Akan is the most widely spoken although about eighty languages are spoken English is the official language.

Mena Ekua, mother of the children reveled that her daughters can hardly speak the mother tongue; fante these days.

Speaking in an interview with Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV, Kiki and Pipi disclosed that they have never traveled abroad before neither do they attend a Montessori or International school.

Kwaku Badu who is a teacher was motivated to help his kids speak good English when his friend prompted him to help his children speak good English as it will benefit their education.

He said:

“I am a teacher,… I have a sibling who came round some time ago that realized the kids could hardly speak the Queens language. So he entreated me to speak the language with them. I had to record them to monitor how they speak, and I realized they were improving each passing day.”