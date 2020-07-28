By George Zulu

Deputy Inspector General of Police Bornface Kapeso says the PF leadership knows where its Eastern Province Youth Chairman Jaja Banda is hiding.

And Kapeso says police will nolonger tolerate carders interfere in the operations of the police, warning that those that will dare the police will do that at their own peril.

Speaking when he featured on today’s Lusaka Star radio programme, Kapeso said it is time Banda made himself available to the police and face the law from wherever he is hiding.

